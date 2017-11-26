Small businesses raise funds for cops

A small business vendor fair was held in Princeton Saturday. The benefits of the fair had a two-fold purpose for small businesses and for children on Christmas morning.

Twenty local entrepreneurs gathered at the Recreation Center on Small Business Saturday. One of the event organizers, Sasha Pendleton, explains their purpose. "This is to support Shop with a Cop, and to support small business owners. Try to get their name out there."

Some of the businesses on hand included Lula Roe, Tupperware, and Mary Kay distributors. Pendleton says there was an added bonus for visitors in attendance. "We also each donated an item, or some people donated two items, for the silent auction. So all of that money will also go to Shop with a Cop."

In the entry way, some of the wives of Princeton police officers were also raising money for the Shop with a Cop program. "We have caramel apple pies, hot dogs, nachos, drinks, cake..."

Every year, several police departments in our area come together for shop with a cop to make sure that no one is without, and that Christmas is a memorable time for both kids and families--that includes law enforcement in Princeton.

Krystle Angle says the Shop with a Cop initiative is not only a blessing to the children in need, but to the officers as well. "It means the world to us. Any little amount that we can help... we enjoy it!"

Angle says this year's shopping with cops should begin here in a couple of weeks.

