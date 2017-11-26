Shoppers boost local economy on Small Business Saturday

It's a day many local business in our area have been looking forward to..Small Business Saturday. A day that gained official recognition in 2010, with an emphasis on independent, mom-and-pop shops.

For many big box chains, they do their best to break even or turn a profit on Black Friday. However, the huge markdowns at a lot of these national stores have had a negative effect on small businesses across the country. That's why small business owners like Karen Rideout believe Small Business Saturday is vital to her store's growth. "Well, small businesses are part of the community. When people shop at small, local businesses, they contribute to the growth of the community. That's why I feel it's really important to have a day like this."

Rideout's store, the Bluefield Yarn Company has been open for two years now. Across the street is Saltwater Underground, which has only been open for six months now. Owner Christopher Delp says he loves the concept of Small Business Saturday, and is thankful for the foot traffic that it generates. "It attracts a bunch of people to come out and actually see what small businesses are around town. A lot of people kind of forget about the little guy. It's the kind of attention that small businesses need."

Upstairs in Blue Mountain Mercantile, one of the customers perusing the crafts for sale was Melissa Oliverio. Oliverio believes it's important for shoppers to pump money back into the local community. "Small businesses are critical to the success of the West Virginia economy. I think it's really important for us to support small businesses here in West Virginia."

Rideout hopes the business generated today has a far-reaching effect. "It's nice to have a day set-aside for small businesses, but, in order to succeed, we really need people to shop local and shop small all the time."

