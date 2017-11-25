Graham, Narrows fall in Region Finals

Narrows and Big Stone Gap, VA

WVVA-TV

In the Region 2D final, Graham got off to a rough start and could not recover against the top seed in Union. The Bears powered past the G-Men 37-0. The Bears star in James Mitchell had 2 TDs in the game. Graham also had 3 turnovers that were turned into Union TDs. Graham ends the season at 11-2.

In the Region 1C final, Narrows dropped a back and forth affair to Galax 28-17. A missed extra point late in the 4th quarter proved to be the difference. Narrows was led by Wyatt Freeman who had 3 TD passes. The Maroon Tide was led by Keaton Beeman who scored all 4 TDs. The Green Wave ends the season at 11-2.