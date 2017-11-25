Graham, Narrows fall in Region Finals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Graham, Narrows fall in Region Finals

Narrows and Big Stone Gap, VA

In the Region 2D final, Graham got off to a rough start and could not recover against the top seed in Union.  The Bears powered past the G-Men 37-0.  The Bears star in James Mitchell had 2 TDs in the game.  Graham also had 3 turnovers that were turned into Union TDs.  Graham ends the season at 11-2.

In the Region 1C final, Narrows dropped a back and forth affair to Galax 28-17.  A missed extra point late in the 4th quarter proved to be the difference.  Narrows was led by Wyatt Freeman who had 3 TD passes.  The Maroon Tide was led by Keaton Beeman who scored all 4 TDs.  The Green Wave ends the season at 11-2.

