Summers Co's historic season comes to an end at Wheeling Central

Summers Co's historic season comes to an end at Wheeling Central

Wheeling, WV

Summers Co got off to a rough start in the Class A Semifinal at Wheeling Central and couldn't recover.  The Bobcats fell to the Maroon Knights 42-14.  Central took advantage of 2 Bobcat turnovers in the 1st quarter and jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the end of the frame.  Summers Co ends their great run at 8-5 on the season.  This program won its first two playoff games in 2017.

