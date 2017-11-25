Summers Co's historic season comes to an end at Wheeling Central

Wheeling, WV

WVVA-TV

Summers Co got off to a rough start in the Class A Semifinal at Wheeling Central and couldn't recover. The Bobcats fell to the Maroon Knights 42-14. Central took advantage of 2 Bobcat turnovers in the 1st quarter and jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the end of the frame. Summers Co ends their great run at 8-5 on the season. This program won its first two playoff games in 2017.