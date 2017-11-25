Marshall drops heartbreaker on Senior Day

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall stormed back late to attempt to tie Southern Miss in the 4th quarter. But, a fumbled snap on the extra point led the the Herd's demise as they fell to the Golden Eagles 28-27. With the loss, Marshall drops to 7-5 on the season, and 4-4 in C-USA.

Southern Miss was led by Ito Smith who had 150 yards rushing and a TD. Kwandra Griggs was 16-35 passing for 170 yards and 3 TDs. Korey Robertson had 118 yards on 7 catches and a score. Allenzae Staggers had 2 TD catches.

Marshall was led by Chase Litton who was 26-44 for 308 yards and 4 TDs. Ryan Yurachek had 7 catches for 56 yards and 3 TDs. The Herd offense was just 3-11 on third down, and had 3 turnovers.

Up next, Marshall will await its bowl fate. They will found out on December 3.