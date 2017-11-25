WVU falls to #4 Oklahoma in season finale - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU falls to #4 Oklahoma in season finale

Norman, OK

It was just not West Virginia's day on Saturday afternoon.  The Mountaineers were rolled by #4 Oklahoma 59-31.  With the loss, WVU drops to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12.

Despite not starting due to suspension, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield went 14-17 for 281 yards and 3 TDs.  RB Rodney Anderson had 118 yards rushing and 4 TDs.  The Sooners had 646 yards total offense (333 passing, 313 rushing).

West Virginia was led by Kennedy McKoy who had 137 yards rushing and 3 TDs.  Justin Crawford chipped in with 97 yards, and Martel Pettaway had a score.  Backup QB Chris Chugunov went 10-20 for 137 yards.  The Mountaineer offense also had 2 turnovers.

Up next, WVU will await its bowl fate.  They will find out on December 3.

