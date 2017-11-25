WVU falls to #4 Oklahoma in season finale

Norman, OK

WVVA-TV

It was just not West Virginia's day on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers were rolled by #4 Oklahoma 59-31. With the loss, WVU drops to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12.

Despite not starting due to suspension, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield went 14-17 for 281 yards and 3 TDs. RB Rodney Anderson had 118 yards rushing and 4 TDs. The Sooners had 646 yards total offense (333 passing, 313 rushing).

West Virginia was led by Kennedy McKoy who had 137 yards rushing and 3 TDs. Justin Crawford chipped in with 97 yards, and Martel Pettaway had a score. Backup QB Chris Chugunov went 10-20 for 137 yards. The Mountaineer offense also had 2 turnovers.

Up next, WVU will await its bowl fate. They will find out on December 3.