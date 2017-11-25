Fayetteville police ask for public's help in theft case - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayetteville police ask for public's help in theft case

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
FAYETTEVILLE, WV -

Authorities in Fayetteville are asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a case of theft.

The Fayetteville Police Department says the theft occurred on November 25, 2017 at an area Wal-Mart.

If you recognize any of the individuals in the photos you are asked to call 304-574-0255 or 304-255-STOP.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.