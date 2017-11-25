One person recovering in the hospital after ATV accident in Gree - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

One person recovering in the hospital after ATV accident in Greenbrier Co.

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Greenbrier dispatch officials confirm that one person is recovering in a Roanoke area hospital after an ATV accident on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of Brink Road in the Keister area of Greenbrier County at 1:09 PM.

According to dispatch, the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS and Frankford Fire Department all responded.

The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

Stay with WVVA on-air and online as this story develops.

