West Virginia Basketball teams pick up wins in Florida

Orlando, FL

WVVA-TV

The WVU Basketball teams were busy on Friday afternoon. The West Virginia men stormed past Central Flordia 83-45 in the Advocare Invitational semifinal. The Mountaineers were led by Beatle Bolden who had 17 points. Up next the gold and blue will face Missouri tomorrow night in the championship game. Tipoff will be at 9:30. In the Paradise Jam, the West Virignia women rolled past Drexel 75-42. The Lady Mountaineers were led by Teana Muldrow who had 25 points. Up next they'll face Virginia Tech tomorrow night at 6.