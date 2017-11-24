Virginia Tech extends win streak over Virginia

Charlottesville, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech football team extended its long winning streak over rival Virginia. The Hokies topped the Cavaliers 10-0. With the win, Tech has now won 14 in a row over Virginia, including 18 of the last 19. The Hokies improve to 9-3 on the season, and 5-3 in the ACC.

The Hokies were led by its defense that held Virginia to just 191 total yards and 9 first downs. The Cavaliers had only 5 yards rushing on the evening. The lone Tech touchdown came in the third quarter with Josh Jackson hooked up with Chris Cunningham for the 8 yard score. Jackson was 14-21 for 143 yards. The Hokies got 71 yards rushing out of both Deshawn McClease and Steven Peoples.

Up next, Virginia Tech will find out their bowl fate on December 3.