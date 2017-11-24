Virginia Tech extends win streak over Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech extends win streak over Virginia

Charlottesville, VA

The Virginia Tech football team extended its long winning streak over rival Virginia.  The Hokies topped the Cavaliers 10-0.  With the win, Tech has now won 14 in a row over Virginia, including 18 of the last 19.  The Hokies improve to 9-3 on the season, and 5-3 in the ACC.

The Hokies were led by its defense that held Virginia to just 191 total yards and 9 first downs.  The Cavaliers had only 5 yards rushing on the evening.  The lone Tech touchdown came in the third quarter with Josh Jackson hooked up with Chris Cunningham for the 8 yard score.  Jackson was 14-21 for 143 yards.  The Hokies got 71 yards rushing out of both Deshawn McClease and Steven Peoples.

Up next, Virginia Tech will find out their bowl fate on December 3.

