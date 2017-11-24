Bluefield dominates Bridgeport; advances to AA Title Game

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Beavers will be making the trip to Wheeling for the first time since 2009. The Beavers knocked off Bridgeport 37-14 in the AA Semifinal from Mitchell Stadium. With the win, Bluefield improves to 13-0.

After a 11 minute Indian drive that resulted in a missed field goal, Mookie Collier took the ball 55 yards for a touchdown to open up the scoring in the 2nd quarter. That would be one of four touchdowns he would have on the evening. Truck Edwards and Chandler Cooper also chipped in with scores for the Beavers. The Bluefield defense was stout as well holding Bridgeport well below its season average.

Up next, Bluefield will face the winner of the Fairmont Senior/Mingo Central game next Friday at 7:30 from Wheeling Island Stadium for the AA State Championship.