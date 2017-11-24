Monroe County couple cast a spell by weaving dreams

On Friday, Debby Smith with Pet Haven stopped by to talk about a 16-week-old kitten named Salem. He is available for adoption, and he is free.More >>
While many West Virginians were braving the chaos that is Black Friday shopping, some chose to relax and enjoy nature instead with the help of Pipestem State Park. Pipestem along with several other WV state parks offered an "Opt Outside Hike,"More >>
From two of a kind, at the edge of a bamboo forest, beneath some whispering pines, Mike and Judy are more intertwined than ever- weaving their trademark baskets the way they do life and love and laughter.More >>
A West Virginia judge has given preliminary approval to a $4 million class action settlement over a January 2015 tanker truck diesel spill that briefly shut down tap water supplies.More >>
The Holiday of Lights show at Bluefield City Park kicked off on Thursday evening. Admission is free but organizers say donations are accepted as vehicles exit. You can enjoy the show every evening from now until New Years Eve.More >>
We now know the name of the young volunteer firefighter from Bramwell who attempted the rescue. He's 29-year-old Justin Dunford.More >>
Shoppers lined up early the day after Thanksgiving in search of Black Friday deals.More >>
