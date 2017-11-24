Monroe County couple cast a spell by weaving dreams

When there's wind in the willows and the black walnuts have been picked clean, Mike McDade knows it's primetime for making baskets.

And the black walnuts?

“They make a beautiful stain,” he says.

Mike and wife Judy own a tidy and historic farmhouse just off the Seneca Trail in northern Monroe County, almost a stone's throw from the Greenbrier County line.

Theirs is the kind of place that would give a professional decorator a case of the envies because there's a massive stone hearth in the kitchen. And, of course, their baskets are everywhere.

“It's better than sitting around watching TV,” Mike says of their little enterprise.

This basket-making wasn't even in the cards when he and Judy married some 45 years ago.

It all began “late in life” as he puts it. It just sort of happened.

Judy and Mike attended a QVC event in Charleston called “50 for 50,” a project the company hoped would showcase arts and crafts around the country, one craft for each state. In Charleston, QVC wanted something that typified the Mountain State. They loved the McDade's baskets and ordered a heart-stopping 500.

Even better --or worse to be honest-- Judy and Mike had to deliver the finished baskets in ten weeks. That meant 50 per week, for ten weeks. And Mike still was working a full-time job. So Judy would fashion most of the baskets during the day and Mike would craft the bases every night until the wee hours. The assembly line went on like this for almost three months. But the hard work paid off and QVC was very happy.

It wasn't long before their baskets were for sale at Tamarack.

“We got a report from Tamarack,” Mike says. “In two months, we had sold 49 baskets. Then in less than three months, we had sold, like, sixty-something.”

Their passion for weaving, late as it was, grew out of their passion for each other.

What was it about Mike that attracted Judy?

“His hair, I guess,” she says. “He had beautiful blond hair.”

“I dunno about that,” he harrumphs. And then removes his hat to prove that's not the case anymore.

The remarkable thing about the McDade basket business is that they knew nothing about weaving baskets in the beginning.

“We look at the books,” says Mike. “And then do it the best way that suits us.”

You would never know they started out as rank amateurs when you watch Judy deftly working the dyed reeds. They buy the reeds in bulk from a supplier in North Carolina.

They come in tightly-wound, undyed wheels. Black walnut skins and colored dyes help make the magic happen. And the reeds come in various widths.

The larger the width, Judy explains, the larger the basket. A basket made from five-eighths reeds might end up as a yarn basket.

“When I start out,” she says, “I say, 'Bless this' and 'Bless this.' But I am not a religious person.”

Judy's designs are more practical because she wants customers to use them, as early basket-weavers did. Mike's are more like art, incorporating carved wood pieces as decorations or as a base.

“That helps us,” he offers. “We've got a variety. Some people who buy her baskets don't buy my baskets. And some who buy mine don't buy hers.”

But that's the yin and yang of Jamit Baskets! Egg baskets, picnic baskets, Easter baskets.

“Every basket is an original,” Judy points out. “And one of a kind.”

From two of a kind, at the edge of a bamboo forest, beneath some whispering pines, Mike and Judy are more intertwined than ever. Weaving their trademark baskets the way they do life and love and laughter.

Visit Mike and Judy's website JamitBaskets.com for more information or click here to go directly to their online store.