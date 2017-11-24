Pipestem State Park offers hiking alternative to Black Friday sh - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Pipestem State Park offers hiking alternative to Black Friday shopping

By Alexis Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
While many West Virginians were braving the chaos that is Black Friday shopping, some chose to relax and enjoy nature instead with the help of Pipestem State Park. 

Pipestem along with several other WV state parks offered an "Opt Outside Hike," an alternative offered  to skip the stressful chaos of Black Friday.

"The stress is not there getting gifts," says Assistant Superintendent Nathan Hanshaw. "I mean you're getting exercise and burning off those calories that everybody took in yesterday."

Lee Harwig, a Pipestem visitor from Chicago says for her and her family, spending time at the park beats Black Friday shopping any day. 

"Considering what they have here as far as animals and trails and scenery, there's no way trade that for the mall today," Harwig said. "That's what I came here for so I would never leave this park to go shopping anyway."

