Judge gives initial OK to $4 million settlement in diesel spill

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia judge has given preliminary approval to a $4 million class action settlement over a January 2015 tanker truck diesel spill that briefly shut down tap water supplies.

According to The Register-Herald , Greenbrier County Judge Robert Richardson gave initial approval Monday in the lawsuit against Kenneth Pritt, Woodford Transportation and Woodford Oil Company.

The spill occurred when a tanker truck went into a tributary near Neola that feeds Anthony Creek.

A news release says contaminants entered the Greenbrier River and caused Lewisburg officials to shut down water treatment plants. Water supplies were exhausted the next day. Officials began restoring water service the day after that.

Businesses, schools and daycares were ordered closed.

Affected residents and owners or workers of businesses are eligible to collect.

