Bramwell firefighter injured trying to save man identified

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The community of Bramwell is still in shock over Wednesday’s fatal fire.

A local man died because firefighters couldn't make it to the second floor of his burning home to save him.

We now know the name of the young volunteer firefighter from Bramwell who attempted the rescue. He's 29-year-old Justin Dunford.

Dunford is also a police officer for the town of Bramwell. He received burns and was treated at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

The name of the man killed in the fire has not been released and the cause of the fire is still not known.

"I sat down the the guy's son and cried with him and I told him that where I was the first one in,” said Bramwell Volunteer Firefighter Ricki Simpkins. “That we did everything we could and I was sorry for his loss. There was nothing else we could do. When it comes to a small community, it affects the whole community, not just their family because that person could have an impact on the whole community.”

Dunford will need further treatment at Cabell Huntington Hospital.