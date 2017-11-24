Black Friday shoppers hit Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) Shoppers lined up early the day after Thanksgiving in search of Black Friday deals across Beckley.



Crossroads Mall in Beckley opened to customers at 5 a.m. on Friday with some anchor stores opening even earlier. The average discount on Black Friday across the U.S. is around 37 percent. But some stores such as J.C. Penney and Kohl's offered discounts up to 66 percent.

In early November, Walmart started opening 24-hours, 7-days a week, a schedule the store kept through Thanksgiving and Black Friday.



Meanwhile, Crossroads Mall closed on Thanksgiving, but opened up early on Black Friday.

For those who cannot make it out to shop in-store or online Friday, there will be more opportunities on Saturday and Monday.



The Downtown Beckley Business Association will be hosting a special Small Business Saturday event in Uptown with pop-up retailers, a chance to support local businesses.



And of course, another online savings event will be happening two days later on Cyber Monday, when online retailers are expected to slash prices by as much as 60 percent.

