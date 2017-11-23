WVU Men edge Marist in Advocare Invitational

Orlando, FL

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team survived a scare in the Advocare Invitational on Thursday night. The Mountaineers outlasted Marist 84-78. With the win, WVU improves to 4-1 on the season.

The gold and blue were led by Javon Carter who had 20 points and 4 steals. Sagaba Konate had 14 points and 10 rebounds. While Daxter Miles Jr chipped in with 12 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds. The Mountaineers forced 24 Marist turnovers in the game.

Up next, the Mountaineers will take on Central Florida in the semifinals. Tipoff will be at 5 pm.