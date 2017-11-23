WVU Men edge Marist in Advocare Invitational - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Men edge Marist in Advocare Invitational

Posted:

Orlando, FL

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team survived a scare in the Advocare Invitational on Thursday night.  The Mountaineers outlasted Marist 84-78.  With the win, WVU improves to 4-1 on the season.

The gold and blue were led by Javon Carter who had 20 points and 4 steals.  Sagaba Konate had 14 points and 10 rebounds.  While Daxter Miles Jr chipped in with 12 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds.  The Mountaineers forced 24 Marist turnovers in the game.

Up next, the Mountaineers will take on Central Florida in the semifinals.  Tipoff will be at 5 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.