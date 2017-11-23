Narrows looking to advance

Narrows, VA

WVVA-TV

The playoffs are in full swing in Virginia and the Narrows Green Wave still have a state championship on the mind. "You know we're looking to go 1-0 at the end of the week and you know it is the region championship and we're really looking forward to the moment" said head coach Kelly Lowe.

This weekend the Green Wave host Galax, a team known for offensive explosion and playing late into the season. "To get to this point in the year, and to move forward, you're going to go through Galax at some point in time" said Lowe. "I mean we know they're a good team, but we're out here getting better and we just got to play our game" said senior Jake Martin.

It's been 23 years since the Green Wave last made the final four, a stat they're quickly looking to change. "They tell us some things, but more than anything, we just come out here everyday to work hard and get better."

Posting a 7-0 record at home this season, having one more game at Ragsdale Field the team thinks could play as a big advantage. "This Saturday's going to be no exception. You know with the thanksgiving holiday, we're looking forward to playing in front of a huge crowd. That crowd really gives us a lift every game" said Lowe. "The home field advantage is great. It's just amazing to go out there and have your home stands to play and they'll be behind you" said Martin.

The team has won their last eight games in a row, Saturday they go for number nine and Lowe says that his group is ready for the moment. "We feel very good. We know we got to come out and play a great football game because we're playing a great football team. You know these kids have stepped up to the challenge every week and I feel like they're going to step up to the challenge this week."