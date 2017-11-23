An interview with Grammy winning group Pentatonix

The Holiday of Lights show at Bluefield City Park kicked off on Thursday evening. Admission is free but organizers say donations are accepted as vehicles exit. You can enjoy the show every evening from now until New Years Eve. Between now and then, several events will take place, including the Holiday of Lights 5K run. Friday November 23rd, the display will be closed as the Bluefield High School Beaver's face off against Bridgeport in the state playoff...

More >>