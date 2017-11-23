An interview with Grammy winning group Pentatonix

Shoppers lined up early the day after Thanksgiving in search of Black Friday deals.More >>
WVVA Anchor Melinda Zosh interviewed Pentatonix about their upcoming Christmas special "A Very Pentatonix Christmas" It airs Monday Nov. 27th from 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC with an encore Wednesday from 8-9 p.m.More >>
A big scare for a family traveling through Mercer County on Thanksgiving. Thursday afternoon, first responders in Bluefield were called out to a vehicle on U.S. Route 460 of a baby not breathing in the back seat.More >>
Dolly's Diner in Princeton not only chose to stay open on Thanksgiving Day, but the owners served free turkey dinners for their guests throughout the day. Co-owners Dolly and Leonard Lane say they wanted to provide a meal for those who may not have had holiday plans.More >>
Thanksgiving is no ordinary day at the Bluefield Union Mission. Hundreds braved sub-freezing temperatures this morning in anticipation of its annual Thanksgiving dinner.More >>
Federal authorities say they found a loaded gun in a man's carry-on luggage on Thanksgiving day at the security checkpoint in a West Virginia airport.More >>
