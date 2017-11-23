'Holiday of Lights' display kicks off in Bluefield - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

'Holiday of Lights' display kicks off in Bluefield

Posted:
By Alexis Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Holiday of Lights show at Bluefield City Park kicked off on Thursday evening. 

Admission is free but organizers say donations are accepted as vehicles exit. 

You can enjoy the show every evening from now until New Years Eve. 

Between now and then, several events will take place, including the Holiday of Lights 5K run. 

Friday November 23rd, the display will be closed as the Bluefield High School Beaver's face off against Bridgeport in the state playoffs at Mitchell Stadium.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.