Family traveling through Bluefield hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

A big scare for a family traveling through Mercer County on Thanksgiving.

Thursday afternoon, first responders in Bluefield were called out to a vehicle on U.S. Route 460 of a baby not breathing in the back seat.

Passengers in the car stated they felt dizzy. Officials believe carbon monoxide from the exhaust had leaked into the car. Everyone was taken to the hospital.

"When you do your routine maintenance, go ahead and have them check your exhaust; especially with winter time coming," said Captain Richard Hodge with the Bluefield, WV Fire Dept. "In case you get stuck out in the snow. you don't want to be sitting in the car for heat and have an exhaust leak."

The baby and company are expected to be OK.