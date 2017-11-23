86th Annual Bluefield Mission Thanksgiving Banquet

Thanksgiving is no ordinary day at the Bluefield Union Mission. Hundreds braved sub-freezing temperatures this morning in anticipation of its annual Thanksgiving dinner. The mission was more than ready, and opened its doors an hour early around 10 in the morning.

This was no skimpy dinner; it was served with all the trimmings, and just as importantly, hot. The mission is very proud of its history with this event. It was their 86th annual Thanksgiving banquet. It's the only mission in the country that serves a hot Thanksgiving dinner with all the sides and a food bag. An hour after opening, the lines kept growing, both inside and out. Families and individual alike enjoyed the fixings. Most were loading up on multiple items, so it was difficult to say what the favorites were, but the kids seemed to like the turkey most.

Full food bags were offered on the way out to help families through the holiday weekend. The mission expects a final tally of over 800 dinners served.