Princeton diner gives free turkey dinners for Thanksgiving

Dolly's Diner in Princeton not only chose to stay open on Thanksgiving Day, but the owners served free turkey dinners for their guests throughout the day.

Co-owners Dolly and Leonard Lane say they wanted to provide a meal for those who may not have had holiday plans.

"There are a lot of lonely people out there and people who don't have family and maybe wouldn't even get a meal so I wanted to be able to provide one," Dolly said.

The business also served their everyday menu as customers came in to dine.

"That's one of the reasons we wanted to be here so that people that didn't have a place to go or weren't able to get to family could come in and have a dinner and a friendly conversation and leave here nice and happy and full."

The diner has also partnered with Toys for Tots, an organization that collects donated toys for children in need during the holiday season.

"We just started yesterday and it looks like we're already approaching 100 trains (donations)," Leonard said. "We've got some of the greatest customers in the world."