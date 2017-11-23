Volunteers deliver 2,000 meals in Fayette County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Volunteers deliver 2,000 meals in Fayette County

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) More than 2,000 Thanksgiving Day meals were handed out and delivered to local residents in Fayette County on Thursday. 

The event is sponsored by the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Oak Hill with dozens of other churches and local organizations participating.

The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and all the fixings. The Thanksgiving Day feast was topped off with an assortment of fresh pies. Even Conrad Lucas who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Third District stopped by to help and wash dishes. 

Organizers said the event starts days in advance with lots of help from local volunteers. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.