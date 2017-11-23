Volunteers deliver 2,000 meals in Fayette County

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) More than 2,000 Thanksgiving Day meals were handed out and delivered to local residents in Fayette County on Thursday.



The event is sponsored by the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Oak Hill with dozens of other churches and local organizations participating.



The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and all the fixings. The Thanksgiving Day feast was topped off with an assortment of fresh pies. Even Conrad Lucas who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Third District stopped by to help and wash dishes.



Organizers said the event starts days in advance with lots of help from local volunteers.