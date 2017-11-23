Local musician auditions for NBC's 'America's Got Talent'

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) A local musician could be on the cusp of a major break in his career.



Randy Gilkey of Oak Hill just completed a successful audition for NBC's 'America's Got Talent' in early November -- turning the heads of judges as he performed a song made famous by Ray Charles. WVVA News sat down with the singer-songwriter on Wednesday as he performed his hit audition rendition of 'Georgia on my mind.'



During the visit, the blind singer-songwriter described his humble roots with a love of music that started when he was just three years old.



"When I was a little kid, somebody gave my parents one of the upright pianos that stand up. I was just drawn to that piano."



By age 12, Gilkey was practicing regularly and performing in front of big crowds. "Music just makes you feel good. You can have a bad day, turn on some music, and within ten or twenty minutes you feel better."



Gilkey's audience may soon be getting bigger. In November, after his initial audition for America's Got Talent, he got called back in to perform again and again. At this time, he is not allowed to say whether he advanced in the competition, but he is allowed to say it was a successful audition.

"Going into it, I said why not, what do I have to lose. It's the break I've been waiting for."



Soon, he may be performing in front of more than just packed houses in Southern West Virginia but the world.



When asked how his life could change, he said "it's amazing to think about . It's something I've wanted for so long. I almost gave up on the dream for a little while, but now I know this is something I'd really like to do."



In the meantime, Gilkey said he is still looking for local studio and live music work in Southern West Virginia. To learn more, check out 'Randy Gilkey Music' on Facebook.