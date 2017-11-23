Pit Bull rescue coming to Mercer Co.

Pit Bulls are banned in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Sometimes, these dogs wait months and months to find their forever homes. However, now one local couple is taking it upon themselves to help these dogs find happiness.

Cindy Murbardy has loved dogs for as long as she can remember.

"I think I get along better with them than humans," said Mubardy.

Two years ago, she started volunteering at the Mercer Co. Animal Shelter, spending up to six days a week here. One day, she was shocked at what she saw.

"The abuse and neglect on this breed is so horrific that I said 'I've got to do something,'" said Mubardy.

The dogs she's referring to are Pit Bulls.

"Everyone knows that Bluefield has the Pit Bull Ban so we just get overwhelmed with Pit Bulls. "Out of 50, I probably have half that are Pit Bulls," said Stacey Harman, Assistant Director at the Mercer Co. Animal Shelter.

As for the neglect, Cindy says a dog named Pop-eye is proof of that. He was found abandoned with his skin covered in fleas and his eye severely injured.

"I'm sorry. It gets me emotional. You look in their eyes, and all they want is love," said Mubardy.

Now, Cindy is taking her love for dogs like Pop-Eye to the next level. Cindy and her husband Beau are renovating an old warehouse in Mercer Co. and transforming it into a non-profit they're calling "Pit Bulls Second Chance Rescue,"

"This rescue will hopefully save as many as we can and get them into good homes and let them know there is another part of life," said Mubardy.

"She's got a heart bigger than the world. She'll do anything for dogs," said Cindy's husband, Beau Mubardy.

The Mubardys plan to build 12 kennels, taking in dogs from Mercer Co. Animal Shelter that some would deem un-adoptable. Once they're at the rescue, they will train them, help them socialize with people and other dogs. Most importantly, Cindy has her eyes set on the end goal: saving their lives.

"They will get their second chance. I'm sure of it," said Mubardy.

Cindy Mubardy tells WVVA that Pop-Eye has been adopted. However, the Mubardys are just starting the process of opening their rescue. They are asking the community's help with donations. There is a fundraiser coming up on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-10 p.m. at Fincastle on the Mountain in Bluefield, WV. Tickets are $60. For more information, e-mail Cindy here. You can visit the non-profit's Facebook page here.