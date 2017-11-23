US Marshals: Scammers pose as law enforcement officials - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

US Marshals: Scammers pose as law enforcement officials

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is warning of nationwide scams by individuals claiming to be marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials.

U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin says victims have lost thousands of dollars to scammers who tell them they failed to report for jury duty or committed other offenses. They often tell victims they can avoid arrest by buying a prepaid debit card and providing the card number to the caller.

Tobin's statement says U.S. Marshals would never ask for a credit, debit or gift card number or banking routing numbers or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose.

He urges people across the country to report such phone calls to their local U.S. Marshals Service office and to the Federal Trade Commission.

