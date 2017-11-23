YMCA hosts annual Thanksgiving Day run

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) More than a hundred runners were up with the sun on Thursday to earn their Thanksgiving Day turkey.



The 40-year-tradition continued in Beckley with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia's annual Thanksgiving Day run.

"After all these years, people have really kind of made it their thing," said YMCA CEO Jay Rist. "Obviously, the Thanksgiving Day run is just a great way to start the day."



The event kicked off with a one-mile family fun run, followed by a 5-mile run.



For the Lindley family in Beckley, they decided to go all out this year with matching turkey hats. "We just like to do things as a family, stay active, and healthy. This is our first year doing it and we're going to try to do it every year."



Awards were given to the top three male and female runners, top three overall walkers, and top three male and female runners in each age division.