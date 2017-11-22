Marshall Men edge North Carolina Central

Huntington, WV

The Marshall Mens Basketball team came away with a win right before Thanksgiving. The Herd edged North Carolina Central 92-84. With the victory, Marshall improves to 3-2 on the season.

The Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 24 points and 9 assists. Ajdin Penava had 23 points and 5 rebounds. While C.J. Burks chipped in with 19, and Jarrod West with 11. Marshall shot 54 percent from the field.

Up next, Marshall will host Concord on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 4 pm.