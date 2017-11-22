Summers Co aiming for history on Saturday

Hinton, WV

WVVA-TV

This weekend the Summers County football team will do something they've never done before, play in a state semifinal. "The way the season played out, you know we probably didn't expect this, but I did feel like maybe there were capabilities of this along way" said head coach Chris Vicars.

1st year head coach Chris Vicars has seen success in some previous stops along his career but what's going on right now in Hinton. He says is something special. "It's big for this school and for this community. It's really big. It's a community that loves to get behind it's kids and certainly athletics is part of that and we've seen that over this last three week run here."

The Bobcats have played their last five games on the road and with a sixth upcoming. They say playing away from Garten Stadium at this point is no big deal. "We've had a lot of ups and downs, but playing on the road, once you do it six, seven, eight times, you get used to it" said senior Andrew Richmond.

The defense has also played a big role in helping the Bobcats reach the final four, pitching three straight shutouts.. "Right now, our defense is at it's highest peak and it's the best time to be at it's highest peak. I firmly believe that we can keep doing big things on defense" said senior Tucker Lilly.

Saturday afternoon they will take on a traditional Class A power in Wheeling Central and once again are not the favorite, a role that they relish. "We all love playing as the underdog and just being an underdog is know that you do what you can, even though there's a .01 percent chance that according to everybody else that you can and we all love proving people wrong" said Richmond. "Our community is behind us and they believe in us and that's who we do things for. We do it for community and for ourselves. We do it for ourselves as a football team" said Lilly.