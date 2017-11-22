Two brothers arrested on attempted murder charges in Fayette County

West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later.More >>
Half of all dogs at the Mercer County Animal Shelter are pit bulls, a breed that is banned in many localities. But a new shelter could help give abandoned pit bulls a second chance. WVVA's Melinda Zosh has more in this special report.More >>
WVVA has confirmed that a person has died in a house fire in Mercer County.More >>
Nearly 51-million Americans are expected to travel during this Thanksgiving holiday... that's according to AAA. AAA says those 51-million people are planning to travel 50 miles or more to their destination, which is a 3-percent increase over last year, and the largest amount of travelers in a dozen years.More >>
Deputies in Fayette County arrested two men on multiple charges following an incident that took place over the weekend.More >>
A Beckley business is headed to the auction block.More >>
A spokesperson for Sprint confirmed Wednesday the telecommunications company will be expanding their service to Wyoming County in 2018.More >>
