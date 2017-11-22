Two brothers arrested on attempted murder charges in Fayette County

Deputies in Fayette County arrested two men on multiple charges following an incident that took place over the weekend.

The call came in to 911 Saturday afternoon of threats being made to an individual on Sunday Road in Victor. Deputies said when the victim tried to leave on an ATV, Michael Todd Johnson, 40, of Lookout, WV "removed a shotgun out of a vehicle, aimed it at the back of the victim...and fired once." He missed because a "female was near him and pushed the shotgun towards the sky."

Johnson was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, domestic assault, brandishing, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His brother, Joshua Wayne Johnson, 22, of Ansted was charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Michael Johnson was released on $75,000 bond. Joshua Johnson was taken to Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.