AAA offers tips for Thanksgiving travelers

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

Nearly 51-million Americans are expected to travel during this Thanksgiving holiday... that's according to AAA.

AAA says those 51-million people are planning to travel 50 miles or more to their destination, which is a 3-percent increase over last year, and the largest amount of travelers in a dozen years. Of those traveling, 89% expect they'll be driving instead of flying. Travel Coordinator Laura Gooch encourages drivers to keep certain tips in mind. "When you're getting ready to travel, Number One: Think about the route you're going to take. Number Two: Fill-up! And if you're going to stop, stop at a rest area or an area that's very well-lighted. Keep your doors locked. ALWAYS keep a blanket, a snack, and some water in your car, just in case there is an emergency."

Interesting to note, more travelers will be driving... despite the fact that gas prices are more expensive this year than they have been the last two years. And the most popular destination they say? Orlando!

