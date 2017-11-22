1 dead in fatal fire in Bramwell

WVVA has confirmed that a person has died in a house fire in Mercer County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Coal Heritage Road near Bramwell.

A source in Bramwell tells WVVA a disabled man lived on the second floor of the home. He did not survive. At least one firefighter was injured and was sent to Bluefield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Crews from Bramwell VFD, Bluewell VFD, Northfork VFD responded to the fire; along with the Bluefield Rescue Squad.

