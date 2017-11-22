Party King inventory to be sold at public auction

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley business is headed to the auction block. The inventory of Party King will go to the highest bidders on Thursday, December 14, at 1 p.m.

The Eisenhower Drive business specializing in party supplies and special events was seized by state tax collectors in November. While the building is not for sale, the inventory will be sold at the auction.



Some of the items include commercial tents, bouncy houses, catering and party supplies, two vans, costumes, and table linens.



The seizure was dated on Thursday, November 2nd.



According to its website, the business opened in 1978. In addition to a wide assortment of party supplies, the website said the business also rents, tables, chairs, and tents for weddings.

