Sprint to bring cell service to Wyoming County in 2018

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) A spokesperson for Sprint confirmed Wednesday the telecommunications company will be expanding their service to Wyoming County in 2018.



Expanding service in Wyoming County is part of a 350 million dollar commitment the company made when it purchased Intelos in 2017, according to Willy Pirtle, Senior Vice Pres. of Wireless for Sprint Wireless. He said the company is currently looking for land in Wyoming County to build cell towers.



Sprint is owned by the Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHENTEL) which also provides cable services to Wyoming County.

According to Pirtle, the plan is to provide "bigger and better service" than some of their competitors such as AT&T and Verizon.



As part of the agreement, the company also upgraded its existing service throughout the region to 4G LTE.