UPDATE: 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later.

The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police.

Authorities say 54-year-old Robert Evick suffered fatal injuries Tuesday in the ATV rollover near his home in Franklin, Pendleton County.

Meanwhile, authorities say a 12-year-old in Braxton County was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left toes. He was riding up a hill with his brother on a utility terrain vehicle on Monday holding his brother's rifle.

