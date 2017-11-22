UPDATE: Firefighters battle Raleigh County structure fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Firefighters battle Raleigh County structure fire

Posted: Updated:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

SPRAGUE, WV (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County early Wednesday morning. 

According to dispatchers, the call came into a house on Angel Rift Road around 3 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital in the incident. 

Crews on scene say it was "a room and contents fire." There was minimal damage to the exterior. 

The Beaver Vol. Fire Dept., Mabscott Vol. Fire Dept., and Bradley Vol. Fire Dept. responded. 

Stay with WVVA News online and on-air for the latest on this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.