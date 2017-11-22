UPDATE: Firefighters battle Raleigh County structure fire

SPRAGUE, WV (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County early Wednesday morning.



According to dispatchers, the call came into a house on Angel Rift Road around 3 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital in the incident.

Crews on scene say it was "a room and contents fire." There was minimal damage to the exterior.

The Beaver Vol. Fire Dept., Mabscott Vol. Fire Dept., and Bradley Vol. Fire Dept. responded.



Stay with WVVA News online and on-air for the latest on this developing story.