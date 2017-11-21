Four Seasons Teacher of the Year awarded car - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Four Seasons Teacher of the Year awarded car

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

You might remember in October, Leslie Barrett, a fourth-grade teacher at Bland Elementary was named the Cole Chevrolet Four Seasons Teacher of the Year. 

Well, Tuesday she got to pick up her prize. And it was really nice prize.

Barrett picked a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that she will be driving throughout the next year. 

She said she was still overwhelmed by being named teacher of the year and she's happy that education is getting the attention it deserves. 

                    

