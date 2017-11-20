Mt. View High School closed Tuesday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mt. View High School closed Tuesday

Posted:
By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(WVVA) -

WELCH -- Mt. View High School will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break.

That has been confirmed by at least one school official.

No other details are available, including the extent of the problem with the water main or a timetable for repairs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.