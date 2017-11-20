Concord Men edge Urbana; Women fall to Blue Knights - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Men edge Urbana; Women fall to Blue Knights

Urbana, OH

The Concord Basketball teams split a Mountain East doubleheader on Monday at Urbana.

The Women fell to the Blue Knights 76-69.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Madison May who had a double double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.  Emily Boothe chipped in with 12 points.  Concord falls to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain East.

The Men got past Urbana 77-73.  Trey Brisco led the Mountain Lions with 29 points including the go ahead bucket with 2 seconds left to give Concord the lead.  BJ Hamlet also chipped in with 23.  Concord improves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the Concord Men will host Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at 2 pm.  The Women will travel to Charleston next Wedensday at 5:30 pm.

