Concord Men edge Urbana; Women fall to Blue Knights

Urbana, OH

The Concord Basketball teams split a Mountain East doubleheader on Monday at Urbana.

The Women fell to the Blue Knights 76-69. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Madison May who had a double double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Boothe chipped in with 12 points. Concord falls to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain East.

The Men got past Urbana 77-73. Trey Brisco led the Mountain Lions with 29 points including the go ahead bucket with 2 seconds left to give Concord the lead. BJ Hamlet also chipped in with 23. Concord improves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the Concord Men will host Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at 2 pm. The Women will travel to Charleston next Wedensday at 5:30 pm.