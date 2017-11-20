WVU Men pick up 3rd straight win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Men pick up 3rd straight win

Morgantown, WV

The West Virginia Men kept their strong start at home alive on Monday night.  The Mountaineers defeated Long Beach State 91-62.  With the victory, WVU improves to 3-1 on the season.

WVU was led by Lamont West who had 22 points and 8 rebounds.  Sagaba Konate had 20 points and 7 rebounds. Javon Carter had 13 points and 7 assists.  Wheeling native Chase Harler chipped in with 14 off the bench.  The Mountaineers outrebounded Long Beach by 12 and forced 21 turnovers.

Up next, the Mountaineers will take on Marist in the Advocare Invitational on Thursday night.  Tipoff will be at 8:30 pm.

