Bluefield preparing for semifinal clash with Bridgeport

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield is back in familiar territory in the Class AA semifinals. And they got there with a impressive win over Point Pleasant in the Saturday. "When you play a team twice, then you have some concerns. We worked on somethings we thought we needed to correct when we played them the first time. The coaching staff and the players did a super job in figuring what we had to do. We focused on what we had to do and I was proud of them" said head coach Fred Simon.

This current crop of Beavers has never played in the semifinals, but they are ready for the opportunity. "We've been taking it one game at a time. We are esctatic to get into the third round. All of us are excited and ready to play. I really do think that we can do it. We can make it to the state championship game" said senior Mookie Collier.

There next task is the 3 seed in Bridgeport. A dominant AA power that is as good as advertised. "They are fundamentally sound. They are hard nosed players that play hard and give it all they got. A very good football team and one deserving of a semifinal game" said Simon.

The Bluefield offense has expanded in the last few weeks. Not only are they relying on Truck Edwards and Mookie Collier, but they have found plenty of weapons along the way. "What ended up happening Saturday was they put 9-10 in the box and we did a nice job of executing the passing game. Receivers did a nice job in catching the ball. Its been nice plus with Juice and JJ and really Arnold Martin too, that gives us some depth."

The Beavers have not made the championship game since 2009. and this team wants to make another trip to Wheeling Island stadium to continue their tradition. "We are happy, and I'm sure the community is happy as well. The coaching staff and everyone else so they deserve. We are going to go out and play our hardest, hopefully God blesses us with a win and we make it to the state championship game" said Collier.