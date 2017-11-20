Mercer Co. students get creative for Social Studies Fair

Hundreds of Mercer County students and their families visited Mercer Mall Monday afternoon for the annual Social Studies Fair.

Students were asked to come up with an idea tied to a historical or social reference and present their projects to be judged. Some students dressed up in a costume matching the subject they were covering.

There were roughly 200 projects from students in 3 different age group divisions.

Mercer County Secondary Supervisor Angela Groseclose says the fair helps promote research and communication skills.

"With college and career readiness, that's going to be an integral part in students getting a job in our day and time," Groseclose said. "So that's a very important piece is having those speaking skills and those skills to be able to do research and to look deeper into a product."

Judges chose a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner for different categories.

The first place winners will represent Mercer County in the Regional Social Studies Fair this Spring.