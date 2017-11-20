City of Bluefield partners with Chick-Fil-A for new 'Small Business Saturday' contest

The City of Bluefield's Economic Development Department has added a new contest for participants of "Small Business Saturday", one involving free chicken!

The city has partnered with Chick-Fil-A in Mercer Mall.

For those who shop at a local Bluefield business on Saturday, you will have a chance to be entered in a drawing to win free Chick-Fil-A for a year.

The offer includes one free entree per week for 52 weeks.

Director of Community and Economic Development Jim Spencer says it's good to see a large chain help out smaller businesses in the area.

"I think it's pretty big. We're all in this together in this region," Spencer said. I think it's phenomenal that Nick Cunningham and the operator at Chick-Fil-A here at the Mercer Mall is willing to give back to the community. I think they're a very responsible corporate citizen in this area and good for the community."

The winners of all four "Small Business Saturday" contests will be announced at next week's Bluefield city board meeting.