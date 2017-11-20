Firearm season brings joy to hunters and economy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Firearm season brings joy to hunters and economy

Posted:
By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Today was the first day of Buck-Firearm season, and maybe some of you already bagged your first deer.

Monday marked the first day of the two-week long Rifle Season, and Wildlife Biologist Todd Dowdy says 90% of the state's hunters... are deer hunters. "Yes! This is a big day in West Virginia! We have a strong hunting heritage here in the Mountain State. We estimate (there are) about 250,000 deer hunters in the Mountain State."
Ronnie Wood of Flat Top Arms says the first day of rifle season is akin to an unofficial holiday. "It used to be said in the area that it was a holiday in West Virginia. It's Thanksgiving week and deer season!"
Dowdy says hunting, and specifically deer hunting, bolsters the state economy. "On average, West Virginia deer hunters spend around $500-million each year, so that is a big economic stimulus for the state of West Virginia."
Wood says business was study on this Monday, but that his store was really busy last week, as hunters prepared for the season. "Yes, today is an "OK" day, but leading up to it is always a lot of fun! It's fun... there's a lot of excitement with people."

Todd Dowdy encourages hunters who might have any questions, or who need to check their game, to call the D-N-R's toll free number... 1-844-WV-CHECK.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.