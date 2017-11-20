Firearm season brings joy to hunters and economy

Today was the first day of Buck-Firearm season, and maybe some of you already bagged your first deer.

Monday marked the first day of the two-week long Rifle Season, and Wildlife Biologist Todd Dowdy says 90% of the state's hunters... are deer hunters. "Yes! This is a big day in West Virginia! We have a strong hunting heritage here in the Mountain State. We estimate (there are) about 250,000 deer hunters in the Mountain State."

Ronnie Wood of Flat Top Arms says the first day of rifle season is akin to an unofficial holiday. "It used to be said in the area that it was a holiday in West Virginia. It's Thanksgiving week and deer season!"

Dowdy says hunting, and specifically deer hunting, bolsters the state economy. "On average, West Virginia deer hunters spend around $500-million each year, so that is a big economic stimulus for the state of West Virginia."

Wood says business was study on this Monday, but that his store was really busy last week, as hunters prepared for the season. "Yes, today is an "OK" day, but leading up to it is always a lot of fun! It's fun... there's a lot of excitement with people."

Todd Dowdy encourages hunters who might have any questions, or who need to check their game, to call the D-N-R's toll free number... 1-844-WV-CHECK.

