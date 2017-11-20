Mercer County's homeless face several obstacles

With colder temperatures setting in, many of us choose to spend more time indoors, but what do you do when you don't have a home to go to? What... if any... options are available for those who are homeless in Mercer County?

See this red truck? It's home to a man named Cliff. Cliff says he used to have a full-time job, until health issues set in. "Now I have blood clots in my legs, so I can't walk as well. I can't stand for probably more than an hour. So now I'm just trying to find help. Since I lost my job and everything else, I lost my home and everything. The only thing I have left is my car. So I'm living out of my car."

Cliff says it's hard for him to qualify for HUD housing, and isn't getting much help from Social Security. "Um, it there doesn't seem to be anything that helps out without having social security first. If you don't have Social Security, then if you're homeless, you're basically on your own."

Craig Hammond says the Union Mission in Bluefield doesn't have the ability to house people long-term. "We can either connect them with the long-term shelter in Beckley, Pinehaven; or for short-term, we have agreements for the hospitality industry to provide an emergency one or two nights."

Cliff says he hopes to become gainfully employed again at some point. "I'm going to have to find some place to be, where I can actually lay in a bed for a while and try to get the legs straight, then probably get some medical attention and stuff. But hopefully I can try to get back on my feet."

If you would like to help Cliff, you can email James at jmcdowell@wvva.com, and he'll provide you with more information on how you can assist.





