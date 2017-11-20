1 arrested in Fayette County shooting

A Mercer County man charged in the shooting of two women last year entered a plea to one of the charges against him.More >>
Police departments in Virginia have stopped automatically releasing the names of juvenile homicide victims because of a new state law.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal fire in Clay County.More >>
Thanksgiving break extended by a day.More >>
Hundreds of Mercer County students and their families visited Mercer Mall Monday afternoon for the annual Social Studies Fair. Students were asked to come up with an idea tied to a historical or social reference and present their projects to be judged.More >>
The City of Bluefield's Economic Development Department has added a new contest for participants of "Small Business Saturday", one involving free chicken! The city has partnered with Chick-Fil-A in Mercer Mall.More >>
Today was the first day of Buck-Firearm season, and maybe some of you already bagged your first deer. Monday marked the first day of the two-week long Rifle Season, and Wildlife Biologist Todd Dowdy says 90% of the state's hunters... are deer hunters.More >>
