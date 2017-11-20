1 arrested in Fayette County shooting

One man is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in the Ansted area Sunday night.

Deputies say the victim, identified as Rodney Ray Rose, 36, of Ansted, was shot in the "upper torso and facial area." He was able to drive himself to a nearby gas station where 911 was notified. Rose was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Deputies say the shooting took place around 10:00 p.m. on River Road, under a U.S. Route 60 overpass.

Based on a statement from Rose, investigators were able to identify a suspect. Brian Stephen Willis, 29, of Victor, is charged with malicious wounding. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

A motive for the shooting is not known.