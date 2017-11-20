Raleigh County school launches West Virginia's first online news program

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Aspiring young reporters at a Raleigh County middle school become the first in the state to take their news program online.



'The Best Newspaper' at Beckley-Stratton Middle School is now online, complete with videos, pictures, and cutting-edge stories on the news of the day.



Teachers and advisers Amy Harlan and Hilary Pettry said the school's news club has even expanded their work to social medial platforms -- posting their recent stories on subjects such as Bridge Day visit and school cheer competition to Facebook.



The advisers said some of the students have found such a passion for the program that they are exploring journalism as a future career.



"I really love our newspaper and I think what makes it so great is we can reach so many different people," said Best Newspaper Editor Delaney Mitchell.

Chief Photographer Dante Bowman has found a passion in the multimedia section of the program "With the newspaper I've learned that photography is a very viable long-term career. This is what I want to do when I grow up."



Harlan and Pettry were able to secure press passes for the students to cover Bridge Day, where students had the opportunity to capture video, interview local officials, and experience on-scene reporting.



To check out The Best Times online, visit http://bsmsbesttimes.org/

Advisors:

Amy Harlan

Hilarie Pettry

Staff Members:

Jennifer Bair

Jessica Bennett

Dante bowman

Lexi clay

Daniel Dickenson

Xavion Easley

Caroline Genter

Isaiah Lawrence

Raigan Lytton

Izzy Miller

Emma Mitchem

Delaney Mitchell

Elijah Morgan

Ava Mullins

Olivia Tilley

Mackenzie Sarrett

Jayden Shrewsbury

Carlee-jo Smith