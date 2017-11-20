Man charged with arson after allegedly burning down wife's home

UPDATE:

The Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Dept. has arrested a man who officers believe started an early morning house fire in Lanark.

54 year-old Ronald Lee Morton of Beaver is being charged with first degree arson of a dwelling house.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument between Morton and his wife Kathy may have led to his setting her house on fire.

Cpl. B.J. Adkins later discovered what looked to be Morton's vehicle, swerving and straddling the lane as it traveled westbound near the East Beckley Bypass.

Cpl. Adkins called for backup and Morton nearly struck the assisting officer's patrol vehicle before eventually coming to a stop.

In addition to his arson charge, Morton was charged with fleeing while driving under the influence.

Morton was arraigned by Magistrate Charles Humphrey and his bail has been set at $75,000.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LANARK, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Fire Marshal has been called to the scene of a structure fire overnight on Monday.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 4 a.m. on New Caldonia Street in Lanark. They said no one was transported to the hospital.

Right now, it is unclear what started the blaze.

The Mount Hope Vol., Beaver Vol., and Mabscott Vol. fire departments responded.