Bluefield holds annual tree lighting ceremony

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

The jolly ol' saint is beginning to make his rounds in our area, arriving in one town on the back of a fire truck!

The town of Bluefield held its annual tree lighting. The event featured music full of holiday cheer, and a reading of the Christmas story. Also, many kids took the opportunity to get in a little ice skating. And of course the two biggest moments of the night... the lighting of the tree and getting to sit on Santa's lap.
 

