Bluefield holds annual tree lighting ceremony

The jolly ol' saint is beginning to make his rounds in our area, arriving in one town on the back of a fire truck!More >>
Residents came together for charity at the Bluefield Arts Center. Women In Search of Empowerment (WISE) held its inaugural Bid Bash charity auction.More >>
A portion of Route 52 closed down for several hours this afternoon, creating a log jam for motorists. This all took place around 4 pm between Bluewell and Bramwell.More >>
Several fire departments responded to a large brush fire in Raleigh Co. this afternoon.More >>
Pentagon statistics show the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, fielded more sexual assault reports than any other military installation last year.More >>
A total of 69 people are indicted by the latest grand jury in Tazewell County. Charges include abduction, assault, burglary, child endangerment, drug offenses, DUI, forgery, larceny, and malicious wounding.More >>
Church leaders in Tazewell County are taking necessary precautions to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter situation after a gunman opened fire inside of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas earlier this month.More >>
Federal prosecutors shut down two local businesses, seize the property, and charged the owners with insurance fraud.More >>
